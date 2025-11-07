Boston Police investigate carjacking

BOSTON — A person is in custody following a carjacking in Boston, officials say.
The carjacking happened in the area of Columbus Avenue and Massachusetts Avenue around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, according to Boston Police.
A man is in custody, and there were no injuries as a result of the carjacking, officials say.
The vehicle was located, according to Boston Police, who did not provide a location for where the car was found.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
