Final bull that escaped Mass. rodeo charges at man from point-blank range before capture

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. — The final bull that had been missing since escaping a rodeo in the parking lot of a Massachusetts mall on Sunday charged at a man from point-blank range before it was captured on Monday night.

A video shared with Boston 25 showed the wayward bull lift a hoof, rear back, and charge at a man who was attempting to hold the large animal at bay. The man is then seen falling to the ground.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the man was injured by the bull.

Eight bulls in total escaped from their pens at the Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro on Sunday around 12:30 p.m. and cameras were rolling as they ran through the parking lot, jumped over a fence, and fled the area.

Video shared by an on-looker in the parking lot showed the bulls toppling the fence with great ease and galloping off into the distance.

The bulls fled south in the area of the woods behind BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse after the escape.

One bull was caught shortly after the escape. After a four-hour search, six other bulls were found stuck behind a fence at a home on Prescott Street.

The search for the eighth and final bull dragged on for about 36 hours. In a post shared on Facebook after 8 p.m. Monday, the North Attleboro Fire Department announced that the bull had been safely captured not far from where it broke free from.

Firefighters thanked North Attleboro and Attleboro police officers, Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts Environmental Police, and the New England Rodeo for their efforts in the search.

The rodeo, a one-day event at the mall, remains under investigation.

