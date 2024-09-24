Final wayward bull safely wrangled after 8 escape rodeo at Mass. mall, officials say

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. — The last bull on the lam was safely captured Monday night after eight bulls broke loose from a rodeo in the parking lot of Massachusetts mall.

Seven were corralled on Sunday afternoon but one remained on the run for most of the day Monday, officials said.

The North Attleboro Fire Department put out a Facebook post thanking police, the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing, Massachusetts Environmental Police and the New England Rodeo for their assistance.

The North Attleboro Fire Department reports that the remaining bull has been safely captured. Thank you to the North... Posted by North Attleboro Fire Department on Monday, September 23, 2024

Firefighters working a detail at a rodeo at the Emerald Square Mall on South Washington Street in North Attleboro around 12:30 p.m. Sunday witnessed eight bulls escape from their pens, run through the parking lot, and jump over a fence surrounding the event’s perimeter, according to North Attleboro Fire Chief Christopher Coleman.

Video shared by an on-looker in the parking lot showed the bulls toppling the fence with great ease and galloping off into the distance.

Wild video shows moment bulls escaped from North Attleboro rodeo (Maynor J. Leon)

The bulls fled south in the area of the woods behind BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse after the escape.

One bull was caught shortly after the escape, while the search for the other seven continued until about 4:30 p.m. when six bulls were found stuck behind a fence at a home on Prescott Street, Coleman said.

Firefighters, police officers, and rodeo officials were ultimately able to safely corral the six bulls into a trailer without further incident.

Coleman urged the public to exercise “extreme caution” because one bull is believed to still be on the loose. Anyone who spots the wayward animal should refrain from approaching it and call 911.

Monday’s search for the bull continued without the help of law enforcement with rodeo operators taking to horseback to find their missing animal.

The rodeo, a one-day event at the mall, is under investigation.

Two rodeo operators on horseback now searching for their missing bull in Attleboro. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/Ihpz18dlGV — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) September 23, 2024

In Attleboro, private rodeo is looking for one its bulls that escaped show at Emerald Sq Mall Sunday. 8 bulls escaped, 7 were found. One still missing. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/xowPAe71Gb — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) September 23, 2024

