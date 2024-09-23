One bull still loose after escape from North Attleboro rodeo, officials say rodeo to be investigated

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Eight escaped bulls caused havoc as they raced out of a rodeo at a North Attleboro mall Sunday.

According to the North Attleboro Fire Department, eight bulls escaped from the rodeo at the Emerald Square Mall around 12:30 p.m.

Video provided to Boston 25 News by a viewer shows the herd of bulls knocking over a chainlink fence before streaking into a parking lot. Fire officials say the bulls then raced towards the woods behind BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse.

Officials say one of the bulls was court shortly after escaping but the remaining seven managed to elude North Attleboro police officers, firefighters and members of the Massachusetts Environmental Police.

Around 4:30, six of the remaining seven loose bulls were found stuck behind a fence at Prescott Street home in Attleboro. North Attleboro Fire, North Attleboro Police, Attleboro Police and members from the rodeo at the mall and New England Rodeo then safely corralled the six bulls into a trailer.

A crowd of people cheered once most of the bulls were finally captured after running free for a few hours.

“I had a legit rodeo in my backyard,” said Gee Sounthonevat, who lives on Prescott.

“As soon as I stepped out and I looked over there, I was like those aren’t horses, those are literally bulls and oh my God, so I got all my dogs from outside brought them inside real quick, the kids were inside safety first,” said Chris Mooney, who lives on Prescott.

His kids had quite the show while waiting for first responders.

“They went out back, they got all their Nerf guns, they had all of them laid out on top of them they were ready for anything,” said Mooney.

It was entertaining for neighbors, but also dangerous.

“So I’m glad they didn’t hit the pool, didn’t hit nothing else,” said Mooney. “I’m glad that was fenced off back there and they all just stopped, there’s a lot of kids around here, we don’t want anyone getting hurt.”

Now these neighbors still have lots of questions about these bulls on the run.

As of 8:00 p.m., one bull remains on the loose.

“Community members should exercise extreme caution and not approach the bull if found. If found, community members should call 911,” North Attleboro fire officials said in a statement.

No injuries have been reported thus far.

Boston 25 News asked the organizers of this rodeo about what happened, but they refused to comment. Officials say the rodeo, scheduled to only be at the mall on Sunday, will be under investigation.

Residents are asked to call 9-1-1 if they see a bull.

Boston 25 News is working to learn how the bulls escaped.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

