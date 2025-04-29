Boston preparing for ‘worst-case scenarios’ as Trump signs new order targeting sanctuary cities

BOSTON — President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders related to immigration on Monday as his administration marks 100 days in the White House, prompting a reaction from Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

One of the orders signed by Trump orders states and federal officials to publish lists of jurisdictions often referred to as “sanctuary cities” that limit cooperation with federal officials’ efforts to arrest immigrants in the country illegally.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says those cities “obstruct” enforcement.

Those targeted could face funding cuts, criminal lawsuits, or civil rights lawsuits. Boston gets about $300 million in federal grants annually, but its sanctuary city status could put that funding in jeopardy.

“In fact, the threat to take away that funding is what would make communities less safe,” Wu told reporters when asked about Trump’s latest crackdown on immigration.

Wu said that her office has proposed a budget to the Boston City Council that will be “finalized by June 30th.”

“That budget puts us on track to prepare for worst-case scenarios.”

Trump’s order specifically mentions Massachusetts, accusing the Bay State of refusing to hold several alleged child rapists for United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Wu defended the city’s approach to immigration enforcement during a congressional hearing on sanctuary cities in March.

She called the state’s capital “the safest major city in the country” thanks to its gun laws, relationships police have built in the community, and local faith in first responders -- all of which she said the Trump administration is “undermining.”

Nearly 400 people were arrested in Massachusetts in March during an ICE raid led by Trump’s border czar Tom Homan.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group