Quincy gas station hires violists to serenade customers at the pumps

QUINCY, Mass. — On Friday, the sweet sounds of violas filled the air outside of a gas station in Quincy.

Back in March, Boston 25 News featured Quincy Gas and its owner, Harvey Kertzman.

Kertzman had been looking for viola players to perform at the gas pumps once the weather got a little warmer and on Friday, his plan came to fruition.

He found those musicians he was looking for and hired four violists to serenade his customers while they filled up.

While gas prices may be skyrocketing, Kertzman has always looked for ways to make his customers smile.

The gas station also offers free water bottles to customers and has inspirational quotes written around the station.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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