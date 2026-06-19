FIFA Fan Festival in Boston is delayed today due to high winds

BOSTON — The opening of the FIFA Fan Festival at City Hall Plaza in Boston has been delayed due to high winds, officials announced Friday afternoon.

An exact opening time has not yet been determined. The event was slated to run from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Organizers say updates will be provided as conditions improve. Fans are being asked to remain patient as safety crews monitor the situation.

The opening of the FIFA Fan Festival™ is delayed due to high winds. Time of opening not yet known. Updates to follow. Thank you for your patience. Other watch parties are available across Boston, check out @cityofboston, @meetbostonusa and @massgov websites for more info. pic.twitter.com/J0DmQxTEuQ — FIFA World Cup™️ Boston 2026 (@FWC26Boston) June 19, 2026

In the meantime, officials are reminding the public that other World Cup watch parties are happening across Boston.

The United States-Australia match was scheduled to be streamed at Fan Fest starting at 3 p.m. Other planned streams today included Scotland vs. Morocco at Boston Stadium at 6 p.m. and Brazil vs. Haiti at 8:30 p.m.

Fans looking for an alternative viewing experience can visit Boston Common, where a free viewing event will be held for all three matches, Mayor Michelle Wu announced.

The Fan Festival was called off on Thursday due to severe weather.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group