Christian Pulisic to miss US World Cup match against Australia because of calf injury

SEATTLE (AP/Boston 25) — U.S. star Christian Pulisic will miss Friday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Australia because of a calf injury.

American coach Maurice Pochettino made the announcement during an interview with Fox about 90 minutes before the kickoff at Lumen Field in Seattle.

“Great teams find a way no matter what.”



Carli Lloyd on what the @USMNT needs to do now that Christian Pulisic is unavailable against Australia. pic.twitter.com/OWbT4PgXzC — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 19, 2026

The U.S.-Australia match airs on Boston 25 News/Fox at 3 p.m., followed by Scotland vs. Morocco at Boston Stadium at 6 p.m.

The move is a setback for a U.S. team riding high after defeating Paraguay 4-1 in its first game one week ago.

Pulisic left the game at halftime. Pochettino said the 27-year-old attacker was kicked in the back of his left calf during a training session ahead of the game and felt tightness during the match.

Pulisic trained on his own in the lead-up to the game against Australia.

Pulisic has 33 goals in 87 international appearances.

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