Boston launches ‘sip and stroll’ social districts, allowing outdoor drinking downtown this summer

BOSTON — People in Boston will soon be able to grab a drink and walk around designated areas downtown as part of a new summertime initiative aimed at boosting business and nightlife.

Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday that the city will launch its first “social districts” beginning June 19, allowing patrons to consume alcoholic beverages outdoors in specific parts of Downtown Crossing and the Blackstone Block Historic District.

The program will run through July 31.

The designated areas include Union and Marshall streets and Temple Place, where visitors can “sip and stroll” as the city welcomes an influx of tourists for a busy summer of major events.

“As Boston welcomes people from around the world to gather and enjoy our city this summer, these new social districts will create even more opportunities to build community and have fun responsibly,” Wu said.

The move follows a new state law signed by Gov. Maura Healey that allows cities and towns to create designated outdoor drinking zones.

City officials say the program is designed to energize downtown neighborhoods, support local restaurants and bars, and create a more vibrant atmosphere for both residents and visitors.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to activate our downtown, support businesses, and create a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere,” said Corean Reynolds, the city’s director of nighttime economy.

Participating restaurants and bars within the designated zones must apply for approval through the Boston Licensing Board before serving drinks for outdoor consumption.

Under the rules:

Drinks must be served in clear plastic containers labeled with the business name

Customers can purchase only one alcoholic beverage at a time for outdoor consumption

Outside alcohol is not allowed within the districts

Businesses are responsible for ensuring patrons stay within district boundaries

The Licensing Board said it can revoke participation if establishments fail to follow guidelines, including issues with overserving, underage drinking, or excessive noise.

The Union-Marshall Street social district will operate from 9 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

The Temple Place social district will run from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. On opening day, Temple Place will be closed to vehicle traffic.

Local business leaders say the initiative comes at the perfect time, as Boston hosts a series of major events this summer, including the FIFA World Cup 2026 fan festival, Sail Boston, and Boston 250 celebrations.

“This is an exciting new way to showcase one of the best restaurant areas in the city,” said Michael Nichols of the Downtown Boston Alliance. “We see this as a major opportunity to bring more energy and foot traffic to downtown.”

City leaders say if successful, the social districts could serve as a model for future expansions in other neighborhoods.

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