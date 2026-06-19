Teen found dead outside home near Massachusetts-New Hampshire border

SALEM, N.H. — A teenager was found dead outside of a home near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border early Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers and troopers responding to a report of a suspicious death on Orchard Terrace in Salem, New Hampshire, before dawn discovered a male teenager’s body, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

Investigators have not yet identified the teenager, only noting that he was “from out of state.”

The exact circumstances surrounding the teen’s death remain under investigation.

There is no known threat to the public at this time, according to Formella’s office.

An autopsy has been scheduled by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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