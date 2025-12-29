Fenway Park workers ratify new contract with Aramark

BOSTON — Workers at Fenway Park have ratified a new contract with Aramark after a summer of tension following the union’s push for a pay raise and protection from automation.

UNITE HERE Local 26 said Sunday the new deal will enhance the fan experience at Fenway, increase worker wages and strengthen staffing.

Last summer, hundreds of workers walked off the job demanding a better contract.

However, many would continue working without pay.

The strike was the first in Fenway’s 113-year history.

