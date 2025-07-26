Fenway Park concession workers back on picket line as Red Sox prepare for 2nd game against Dodgers

BOSTON — Saturday marks the second day of the labor strike involving concession workers at Boston’s Fenway Park.

About 1,000 Aramark service workers represented by Unite Here Local 26 walked off the job and hit the picket line on Friday afternoon, demanding better wages and protection from automation technologies like self-checkouts.

“Aramark and Fenway have put in place automated technology that is taking away our jobs and, frankly, making the park less safe. Making alcohol potentially available to minors, making alcohol potentially available to folks who are going to be overserved,” Unite Here Local 26 President Carlos Aramayo said.

The union says the strike will continue at least through the Red Sox weekend series with the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, affecting the traditional Fenway gameday experience for fans.

As a result, many fans are being encouraged to purchase their food and drinks outside the ballpark to support the striking workers.

In response to the strike, Aramark has brought in replacement workers to manage cooking and serving duties inside the ballpark, ensuring that some services remain available to guests. Aramark expressed disappointment over the strike, emphasizing its willingness to negotiate in good faith to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

0 of 3 Strike! Fenway Park concession workers walk off job hours before start of Red Sox-Dodgers series Strike! Fenway Park concession workers walk off job hours before start of Red Sox-Dodgers series Strike! Fenway Park concession workers walk off job hours before start of Red Sox-Dodgers series

“We are disappointed that the union chose to set a strike deadline, despite our ongoing willingness to bargain in good faith to reach an agreement that works for everyone. We are committed to delivering an outstanding fan experience,” an Aramark spokesperson said in a statement.

Many fans remain hopeful that a resolution will be reached soon, allowing them to focus on enjoying the baseball games without disruption.

“I hope they resolve it quickly. I can see both sides, and you know what you want to keep the fans happy, and at this point, I’m aligned with the union for sure,” one fan attending Friday night’s game told Boston 25.

On Wednesday, the union gave Aramark a 48-hour deadline to meet its demands.

“I am surprised it came to this,” Aramayo said. “I thought we could get to an agreement. Our committee was certainly ready to negotiate. We are not anywhere near an agreement. I think Aramark pushed us into this situation, and so we’re going to make this the most powerful strike we possibly can.”

The Red Sox organization is monitoring the situation, although they are not directly involved in the negotiations.

Boston lost to Los Angeles on Friday night, 5-2. Game 2 is set for 7:15 p.m. Saturday, and Game 3 will be played at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group