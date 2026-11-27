BOSTON — What if Grand Theft Auto traded Miami for Boston, complete with Dunkin’ on every corner, turkeys terrorizing the Common, and a drive past the Citgo sign?

That’s the idea behind a playable parody created by Brighton software engineer Sam McGrail, who has been recreating Boston one city block at a time in his spare time.

“I thought, well, the GTA game is set in Miami, and I thought, they can’t have all the fun. We love Boston,” McGrail said.

The virtual city is packed with landmarks locals recognize, including Faneuil Hall, the Zakim Bridge, the Prudential Center, and Fenway Park.

McGrail has also sprinkled in some distinctly Boston touches.

“There’s packs of turkeys that terrorize Brighton,” he said. “We might as well put them on the Common.”

The game goes beyond recreating the look of Boston. McGrail said it uses live weather feeds and real air traffic to make the virtual city respond to what is happening in the real one.

“It’s using live weather feeds from various different sources. It’s got real air traffic,” McGrail said.

Artificial intelligence bots help McGrail build out the city, expand the map, and quickly incorporate player requests.

Some of those requests are about as local as it gets.

McGrail said players have asked him to add Kowloon and Boston Duck Tours boats to the game.

Boston 25’s Scott McDonnell couldn’t resist making a request of his own, asking McGrail if he could add the TV station.

“Would you also like TV vans or TV trucks going around with little people with cameras?” McGrail responded.

Just a few hours later, a Boston 25 live truck, photographer, and reporter had made it into the game.

After all, there’s plenty of breaking news in Boston.

For McGrail, however, the project is ultimately about having fun while exploring what is possible with new technology.

“This is just a fun parody and a fun nod to the original game, but it’s taught me a lot about coding with my friends and taking requests from a larger audience,” McGrail said. “It’s made me have a really fun time with this stuff.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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