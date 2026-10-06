‘Fell short’: Topsfield Fair apologizes to Peabody mother, son on autism spectrum

PEABODY, Mass. — A North Shore mother said she and her son on the autism spectrum were unfairly treated at the Topsfield Fair Monday while they celebrated “Sensory Day.”

Adriana Morales of Peabody picked her son Jerziah, 6, up from Kindergarten in Danvers Monday afternoon.

She surprised him with a spontaneous trip to the Topsfield Fair. The fair was celebrating Sensory Day Monday.

On the Topsfield Fair’s website, it describes Sensory Day as, “An opportunity for a more sensory-sensitive experience at the Topsfield Fair for families who have family members with autism or sensory processing disorder.”

Adriana said she and Jerziah parked and went to the booth to buy a ride wristband.

Due to sensory issues, she said Jerziah struggled to put on his wristband that would allow him on rides. However, she claimed the employee said he had to wear it.

“She just looks at me and goes, ‘He needs to wear it,’” Adriana said.

She claimed the employee put the wristband on Jerziah.

After going on one ride, Adriana said Jerziah ripped his wristband off. When they got in line for the second, she had her son’s wristband in her hand.

She told Boston 25 that an employee wouldn’t let them on without the band on Jerziah’s wrist.

“I said, ‘Oh, I’m sorry, he can’t tolerate it. He has sensory issues,’” she told Boston 25.

Adriana claimed the employee responded, “Oh sorry, but if he’s not wearing it, he can’t be on.”

The two were reportedly sent to guest services, who directed them across the fairground to the vendor Fiesta Shows customer service stand.

Adriana said Jerziah began having a meltdown. She decided to leave.

She explained, “My son couldn’t even enjoy a simple day. We were here for maybe 25 minutes, and nobody could help me or give me a concrete clear answer of where can I get help.”

Fiesta Shows apologized to Morales in a statement. It read in part:

“Our policy allows a parent, guardian or accompanying adult to wear the ride bracelet when appropriate, and our staff received training on this policy prior to the fair. We are reviewing what occurred to understand where the breakdown happened and to ensure the policy is being applied consistently.”

Morales finished, “It’s sad because all he wants to do is get on these rides and enjoy the time just like any other kid wants. I understand the world can’t adjust and accommodate to every single kid, but there should be something a little bit easier for these kids.”

A spokesperson from the Topsfield Fair said they apologized to Morales over the phone Tuesday and invited her back as their guest before the fair ends October 12.

They echoed Fiesta Shows and said her experience “fell short.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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