Feeling FOBO? You’re Not Alone

Orlando, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Artificial intelligence is changing more than how we work, it’s changing how we measure relevance. A growing number of adults are experiencing what experts call FOBO — Fear Of Becoming Obsolete — as new skills are expected almost overnight.

New data shows skill demands in AI exposed jobs are changing 66 percent faster than they did last year, meaning what got you hired yesterday might not cut it tomorrow. But staying relevant isn’t about age or even technology — it’s about learning, connection, and adaptability.

FOBO, it’s real and it’s intruding our work life, home life, practically all of our lives.

AI is no longer a future skill; it’s a present expectation. New data shows AI literacy is quickly becoming a requirement across all industries, even in jobs that never asked for tech skills before. That shift is fueling FOBO, the fear that you’ll be left behind if you don’t keep up.

“I have multiple businesses. AI could take over if they really wanted to. And, and I had that same fear,” said Julio C. Caba, DBA, career coach.

Career coaches say that fear is understandable but misplaced. The real risk isn’t AI taking your place. It’s not adapting at all. And adapting doesn’t mean becoming a tech expert. It starts small, learning how AI can support what you already do.

“Once I got over that fear, I use AI to check my stuff, write better emails, more professional, and in turn, I’m getting more contracts,” explained Caba.

Experts say this mindset, using AI as a tool, not a threat, applies far beyond the workplace. Staying relevant as we age means staying curious. That can look like joining groups with mixed age ranges, learning from younger people, or sharing life experiences in mentorship roles.

It also means continuing to learn through free online AI courses, micro-learning modules, or even just practicing new tools in everyday tasks like emails or planning. And the benefits go beyond work: staying engaged, learning new things, and building cross-generation connections keep your mind sharp and your life rich.

Experts say relevance isn’t about your age or your job title; it’s about your willingness to learn, connect, and adapt. And that’s one skill AI can’t replace.

