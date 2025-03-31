Feds launch review into billions of dollars worth of Harvard University contracts and grants

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — As part of the Trump Administration’s investigation into antisemitic discrimination and harassment on college campuses, three separate government entities announced a review of federal contracts granted to Harvard University, totaling billions of dollars.

The review was initiated by the Department of Education, Health and Human Services, and the U.S. General Services Administration.

More than $255.6 million in contracts between Harvard and its affiliates will be under the microscope, along with more than $8.7 billion in multi-year grant commitments to Harvard University and its affiliates “to ensure the university is in compliance with federal regulations, including its civil rights responsibilities,” according to a joint release.

Harvard was asked to submit a list of all contracts between their institution and the federal government that were not included in their initial review earlier this month, during which the university and 5 other Massachusetts colleges received letters from the Department of Education.

If the university is found to be in violation of federal compliance standards, administrative action, including contract terminations, may be taken, according to federal officials.

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said Harvard was once “a symbol of the American Dream,” but has since lost its way.

“Harvard’s failure to protect students on campus from anti-Semitic discrimination - all while promoting divisive ideologies over free inquiry - has put its reputation in serious jeopardy,” said McMahon. “Harvard can right these wrongs and restore itself to a campus dedicated to academic excellence and truth-seeking, where all students feel safe on its campus.”

Boston 25 News has reached out to Harvard University for comment.

