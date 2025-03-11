6 Mass. colleges receive letter from U.S. Dep. of Ed. for investigation into 'antisemitic eruptions'

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to 60 universities, including 6 Massachusetts institutions, on Monday regarding an investigation into antisemitic discrimination and harassment.

The Massachusetts colleges include Boston University, Emerson College, Harvard University, Tufts University, University of Massachusetts Amherst, and Wellesley College.

The letter warns of potential “enforcement actions” if the universities don’t comply with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, and national origin.

“The Department is deeply disappointed that Jewish students studying on elite U.S. campuses continue to fear for their safety amid the relentless antisemitic eruptions that have severely disrupted campus life for more than a year. University leaders must do better,” said Secretary of Education Linda McMahon.

The letters come in response to President Donald Trump’s Executive Order to combat antisemitism, which initially started with an investigation into five universities where harassment of Jewish people was allegedly reported.

That investigation resulted in the cancellation of $400 million in federal grants and contracts to Columbia University.

“U.S. colleges and universities benefit from enormous public investments funded by U.S. taxpayers. That support is a privilege and it is contingent on scrupulous adherence to federal antidiscrimination laws,” McMahon said.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the six Massachusetts colleges for comment.

To read the full list of affected institutions, click here.

