Feds to announce charges against 13 people accused of scamming Mass. seniors out of millions

BOSTON — Federal prosecutors on Tuesday will announce charges against 13 people in connection with a sophisticated transnational elder fraud ring that targeted hundreds of Massachusetts seniors.

The United States Attorney’s Office will announce the charges at a press conference at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston at 11 a.m.

The fraud ring, based in the Dominican Republic, allegedly tricked seniors into handing over life savings by pretending to be a grandchild in distress.

“Hundreds of elderly victims, many of whom are from New England, were scammed out of millions of dollars,” FBI Boston said in a Facebook post.

In a social media post announcing the press conference, the feds said the group stole over $5 million.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Boston 25 News will stream the announcement live.

BREAKING 🚨US Attorney to hold press conference TODAY @11am in connection w/ sophisticated transnational elder fraud ring that allegedly stole over $5 million from hundreds of senior citizens by pretending to be grandchildren in distress.

Livestream: https://t.co/VtFAYvlrAu pic.twitter.com/G9Vlj0INL2 — U.S. Attorney Massachusetts (@DMAnews1) August 12, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group