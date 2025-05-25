Cambridge Fire welcomes new four-legged employee in training to help handle stresses of the job

Spreading awareness and offering help is an important lifeline to first responders—who are always on the ready to save others.

That’s why a Cambridge Fire Paramedic is making it her mission to add a new tool to their peer support program that will help ease the stresses of the job.

The Cambridge Fire Department has a new employee in training. With her calm nature, a black lab, sheep dog and poodle mix named Raven will serve as a therapy dog.

“Therapy dogs are proven to help people open up a line of communication,” said Nicole Signoretti, Raven’s owner.

A paramedic for over 25 years, Nicole Signoretti has experienced the stresses of the job firsthand. But the day Nicole’s cousin Billy passed away, his dog had puppies—and his loss was suddenly comforted by a new life handed to her.

Raven fell asleep in my arms like she just let out this big sigh like I’m here and I’m going to come with you and here she is," said Signoretti.

Little did Raven know she would serve an even bigger purpose. The Cambridge Fire Department was in the process of revamping its Peer Support and Critical Incident Stress Management program—with a potential spot for a therapy dog.

“It kind of clicked in my head I have a brand new puppy I can do this with,” said Signoretti.

On her own time and dime, Nicole is putting Raven through a training and certification program—so she can help open that line of communication and make firefighters talk about things they aren’t normally comfortable doing.

“You could be a firefighter for one day and have your worst call that you’ve ever experienced in your life or you can be 32 years on the job and the accumulation of all the calls that you been on might not have affected you before but now it’s coming to a head because of a situation at home or something that’s happening,” said Signoretti.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, roughly one in three first responders develop PTSD and nearly 37% of EMS personnel and firefighters have contemplated suicide at one point—that’s nearly ten times the rate for the general population. That’s why Signoretti hopes Raven will spark a conversation before its too late.

“Because if it starts affecting you, we don’t want people turning to drugs and alcohol or anything to stop those emotions,” said Signoretti. “We want to be able to get them out, empty the tank so that you’re able to continue your job and not have any issues going into the future.”

Certified therapy dogs can help reduce anxiety, stress and emotional crisis. And by simply petting it, studies have shown it can lower heart rate, blood pressure and cortisol levels. And it helps normalize emotional responses to trauma—which Signoretti says is important more than ever.

“We need to start taking mental health seriously because it’s not going away,” said Signoretti. “It only seems like it’s getting worse. So let’s stop it before it starts.”

Raven is on schedule to be a certified therapy dog in a year. Not only does Signoretti hope to have her on standby at the fire station—— but she says she’d love to take her out to schools or anywhere when someone needs help.

There is a GoFundMe page to help pay for Raven’s training.

