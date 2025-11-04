Feds arrest 2 Mass. men in explosion at Harvard University’s medical campus

BOSTON — Federal investigators have made a pair of arrests in connection with an explosion at Harvard University’s Longwood medical campus over the weekend.

United States Attorney for Massachusetts Leah B. Foley and Ted E. Docks, head of the FBI Boston division, are slated to detail the arrests at a 1 p.m. news conference at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston.

FBI Boston confirmed that its Joint Terrorism Task Force helped Harvard University Police arrest two Massachusetts men. Their names haven’t been released.

The blast at the Goldenson Building at 220 Longwood Avenue occurred around 2:48 a.m. on Saturday.

A police officer said they saw two people running from the building and tried to stop them, but then the officer ran into the building, going to a floor where a fire alarm had been set off.

The Harvard University Police Department released surveillance images that showed two masked individuals fleeing the area.

No explosive devices were found inside the building. Authorities were still working to determine what exactly exploded and the motive behind the act.

Police also confirmed that there was no structural damage to the Goldenson Building.

No one was injured during the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

