Authorities continue searching for suspects after explosion at Harvard Medical School building

BOSTON — Authorities are searching for two suspects who allegedly set off an explosion inside a Harvard Medical School building early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred, around 2:48 a.m., when officers were called to the Goldenson building at 220 Longwood Avenue for a fire alarm activation.

Once on the scene, an officer observed two unidentified individuals fleeing the building. The officer attempted to stop the individuals before proceeding to the floor where the alarm had been triggered.

The school has since reopened, and the FBI, along with Harvard University police, are investigating the incident.

Police confirmed that there was no structural damage to the Goldenson Building and said that there is no ongoing public safety threat.

“It’s disappointing that someone would set off an explosion intentionally at a place dedicated to education and research,” said Morgan Maleske, a nearby resident.“I can’t even imagine. What if that was us in a chem lab? That’s what you have to think of,” said Halle Konyn, a student at MCPHS.

No other explosive devices were found inside the building, and authorities are still working to determine what exactly exploded and the motive behind the act.

The Harvard University Police Department released the following images captured from a CCTV that show two unidentified individuals.

No one was injured during the incident.

HUPD will maintain an increased presence on the Longwood campus to provide an added sense of security to the community.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

