Federal grand juror who leaked Karen Read case details faces sentencing

DEDHAM, Mass. — A former federal grand juror who admitted to leaking confidential information in the high-profile Karen Read murder investigation is set to be sentenced on Thursday.

Jessica Leslie, 34, of Dracut, pleaded guilty in August to criminal contempt charges.

Prosecutors say Leslie disclosed the names of individuals who testified before the grand jury during two separate timeframes: August 20–22 and March 20–24.

Despite the grand jury proceedings, no charges were ever filed against Read.

Federal prosecutors are recommending a one-day prison sentence for Leslie, citing the seriousness of breaching grand jury secrecy.

Read was acquitted of murder in the death of John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, in June following a retrial.

