Karen Read grand juror pleads guilty to leaking details about federal investigation

A Dracut woman who leaked information about a federal grand jury inquiry into the Karen read case has pleaded guilty to charges.

Jessica Leslie, 34, admits that between August 11, 2022, and March 4, 2024, she told a friend details, including the names of various witnesses, when she was charged in federal court in Boston in July.

That friend later posted the information online. The names of the people Leslie was leaking information to were not immediately available.

Read, who was under investigation in connection with the murder of her Boston police officer boyfriend, faced no federal charges. In June, a Norfolk Superior Court jury acquitted her of murder and manslaughter in the death of John O’Keefe.

Leslie will be sentenced on September 26.

