Children in need of mental health services in Massachusetts are waiting an average of nearly five months just for an initial assessment, followed by several more months for ongoing therapy and medication services, according to a new statewide survey released Monday.

For parents on the front line of the ongoing youth mental health crisis, there are few answers and a lot of heartache.

“The system is broken,” said Hyannis father Kenneth Kaye.

Kaye says his 8-year-old son, Domenic, has autism with intermittent explosive disorder and struggles with “severe aggression and violence, such as punching, strangling, biting, pinching, property destruction.”

Trips to the emergency room are frequent. But Kaye tells Boston 25’ s Kerry Kavanaugh this most recent trip has been different.

“So normally he’s transferred within the first four days. This is now eight days in, and they’re telling me that there’s really no light at the end of the tunnel,” Kaye said.

Eight days and counting in the Cape Cod Hospital emergency room for the Hyannis single father and his son. He says the staff is everything they to help his son in a setting not meant for his needs long term. Cape Cod Hospital said it would not comment on an individual patient’s status.

“He needs help. He needs care. And right now, because of this holding and the lack of beds... He’s not getting the care he needs to be able to come home,” Kaye said.

A crisis 25 Investigates has followed for years

25 Investigates has been examining the youth mental health crisis in Massachusetts for years. In 2023, our Kids in Crisis: An in-depth look at youth mental health in Mass. report documented children boarding in emergency rooms while waiting for appropriate mental health placements and families struggling to find enough resources to meet their children’s needs. [boston25news.com]

Despite increases in inpatient beds for Massachusetts children in mental health crisis, experts say children with diagnoses such as autism can still be more difficult to place.

But it is the services designed to keep children out of crisis, and out of emergency rooms, that are also showing signs of significant strain, according to new report obtained by 25 Investigates.

Children waiting months for care

A 2024 survey of 32 Massachusetts mental health centers by the Association for Behavioral Healthcare found children now spend nearly five months on a waitlist just for an initial assessment.

In 2021, the wait was about three and a half months.

Children are also waiting about four and a half months for ongoing therapy and medication services, with those wait times also increasing from 2021.

“Outpatient services are in trouble,” said Lydia Conley, CEO of the Association for Behavioral Healthcare.

Conley said reimbursement rates are a major factor.

“It is, in our opinoin, largely due to reimbursement rates; whether that is Medicaid as the purchaser or commercial private health insurance,” Conley said.

There is also evidence that some providers are moving away from insurance altogether. The Commonwealth’s Health Policy Commission Behavioral Health Workforce Center LINK: Examination of Payments for Behavioral Health Care Services found that more than 25% of independent psychotherapy providers in Massachusetts accept only cash payments, in part because of low insurance reimbursement rates.

The financial strain is also hitting mental health centers themselves. The new survey found nearly 80% are operating at a financial loss or barely breaking even, the survey found.

Massachusetts says it has increased spending

MassHealth increased spending on behavioral health services by more than $110 million between fiscal years 2025 and 2026 part of a framework to increase access to behavioral health services for children in Massachusetts through mental health center, community behavioral health centers.

“Mental Health Centers, along with other providers such as Community Behavioral Health Centers, play an essential role in helping Massachusetts residents access and afford behavioral health care. Despite the Trump Administration’s cuts to health care funding, Massachusetts continues to invest in behavioral health services. The Healey-Driscoll Administration has substantially increased MassHealth spending on these services, including increased funding for Mental Health Centers, and remains committed to ensuring members can access the care they need while supporting the providers who deliver it,” a MassHealth spokesperson said in a written statement.

But for families like Kaye’s, the wait for care is taking a toll now.

“It breaks my heart,” he said. “I think it’s time that we really need to start paying attention to the cry for help in the state.”

RELATED: Kids in Crisis: An in-depth look at youth mental health in Mass

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