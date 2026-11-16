Drake Maye could miss rest of season after suffering lower leg injury, reports say

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots could be without quarterback Drake Maye for the rest of the season.

Maye suffered a significant lower leg injury during Sunday’s game against the Lions in Germany, according to multiple reports.

ESPN and NFL Network reported that Maye suffered a serious injury that could keep him sidelined for the remainder of the season.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that a source described Maye’s injury as a “significant lower leg injury” that will keep him out for an extended period.

Rapoport said Maye and the Patriots will seek additional medical information after returning to the United States.

Maye was injured when he was sacked during the Patriots’ first drive of the game. He was initially considered questionable to return but was later ruled out.

Before the Patriots left Germany, head coach Mike Vrabel said Maye was unable to continue playing.

“He couldn’t, couldn’t function, couldn’t play, couldn’t run, couldn’t do whatever he needed to do to play quarterback, to protect himself, to execute or function at that level,” Vrabel said.

“I know that it was a lower leg injury. I don’t know the exact details of it, but I know he couldn’t go back in.”

The Patriots have a bye this week before facing the Chargers in Los Angeles on Nov. 29.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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