FBI: Authorities investigating after person shot by border patrol in NH

PITSSBURG, N.H. — Federal and State authorities are investigating after a person was shot by border patrol agents in New Hampshire.

According to a spokesperson for the FBI’s Boston division, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Sunday in Pittsburg, New Hampshire.

The incident involved a border patrol agent and a subject, where, allegedly, the subject fired shots at the agent, which prompted the agent to fire and hit the person.

The individual was taken to the hospital and is now receiving medical attention, while the patrol agent was not struck.

"The FBI’s Evidence Response Team is collecting all relevant evidence from the scene," the spokesperson said.

Further information is not available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

