FBI assisting police in investigation of false bomb threats on Nantucket

NANTUCKET, Mass. — The FBI is investigating a recent string of bomb threats on Nantucket.

According to Nantucket police, four threats, all determined to be hoaxes, were called in to 16 Main Street, a Ralph Lauren clothing store in the island’s bustling shopping district.

A threat placed on August 5 caused investigators to swarm downtown.

Three days later, on August 8, emergency personnel received another report of an explosive device and an armed suspect. The streets and nearby stores were evacuated and nothing suspicious was found.

Over the next couple hours and into the early morning hours of August 9, two more false reports were called in. Nothing suspicious was found.

The FBI says Nantucket police remain the lead investigators into the incidents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group