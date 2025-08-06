Phone call threat on Nantucket prompts large police presence

Law enforcement officers swarmed downtown Nantucket after a reported threat on Tuesday night.
Nantucket Police received a phone call threat for the area of 16 Main Street just before 7:30 p.m., according to State Police.
Officers cleared the area of pedestrians and other non-essential personnel.
State Police are assisting local authorities.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
