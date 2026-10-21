Gov. Healey says she would veto bill mitigating public records ballot law

Gov. Maura Healey would veto any legislation that looks to mitigate the language of Question 1, a ballot measure that would subject the Legislature and governor’s office to the state’s public records law, she said in an interview that aired Tuesday night.

A conference committee is privately negotiating public records access bills that they say address constitutional concerns the initiative petition doesn’t. State Auditor Diana DiZoglio has said she would “absolutely” consider legal action if Question 1 is approved and lawmakers pass a narrower bill.

“Would you veto any legislation that looks to mitigate the language in it?” Boston 25 reporter Kerry Kavanaugh asked Healey of Question 1.

“Yes,” Healey replied.

A Healey spokesperson said in early October that Healey supports the measure “with appropriate exemptions.” Asked if she’ll vote for Question 1 on Tuesday, Healey said, “Yes on 1. Transparency.”

Healey has said she voted in favor of the 2024 ballot measure that gave the state auditor authority to audit the Legislature, which 72% of Bay State voters supported. Healey said on air, “I’ve done everything I can do to get this audit done.” Her GOP challenger Mike Minogue claims Healey hasn’t done enough.

Kavanaugh also asked Healey about her gas tax relief proposal, which House Ways and Means scrapped in a supplemental spending bill the chamber plans to take up Wednesday.

“I think it’s the wrong decision, and I’m going to continue to push the Legislature to do this,” Healey said. Pressed about how she can “specifically get lawmakers to want to do this,” Healey replied, “I’m just going to continue to talk to them about it. And the things that we need to do.”

The $2.35 billion spending bill moved out of House Ways and Means without a gas tax holiday on a 24-0 committee vote.

The Legislature can override any gubernatorial veto with a two thirds vote.

In a recent Suffolk/Boston Globe poll, more than 62% of voters said they’d vote for Question 1.

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