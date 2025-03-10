Father, infant son killed in pileup during snow squall on New England highway

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. — A father and his infant son were killed in a 10-vehicle pileup on a New England highway over the weekend, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a report of a wreck on the northbound side of Interstate 91 in the Vermont town of Rockingham on Saturday morning found more than 10 vehicles that had crashed, including a 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 and a 2024 Peterbilt 200 series fuel tanker truck, according to Vermont State Police.

The driver of the Hyundai, 39-year-old Taylor Binnington, of New Haven, Connecticut, was pronounced dead at the scene. His 4-month-old son, Parry Lake, was flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.

Binnington’s wife, 36-year-old Evelyn Lake, and the couple’s 3-year-old son, were taken to DHMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed that a snow squall caused road conditions to deteriorate quickly and low visibility at the time of the crash, causing some vehicles to slide off the highway, according to state police. Due to the slippery conditions, Binnington couldn’t stop and rear-ended the fuel tanker, which was stopped ahead due to the crashes.

Pileup on I-91 in Vermont (Chester, VT Police Department)

The Chester Police Department, which also responded to the scene, shared photos of the wreckage and estimated that “30-40 vehicles involved in collisions, rollovers, and crashes.”

All of the other vehicles involved in the various crashes and slide-offs were removed or able to be driven off the interstate, state police noted.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

