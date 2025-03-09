One killed, three injured following crash on I-91 in Vermont

ROCKINGHAM, VT. — One person has been killed and three others are injured following a crash on I-91 in Vermont.

According to Vermont State Police on Saturday, around 9:43 a.m. officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-91 NB in Rockingham near mile marker 33 northbound.

Initial investigation shows that a vehicle with four occupants rear-ended a fuel tanker truck. One occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A juvenile was airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, with critical, life-threatening injuries. A second juvenile and another adult were taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The driver of the fuel tanker was uninjured.

Road conditions were reported to be slick at the time of the crash, police said. Several other unrelated minor crashes and slide-offs also occurred in the area during this time period.

The northbound lanes were closed following the crash and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group