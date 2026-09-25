Father of 4 dies after falling from scaffolding at Jamaica Plain triple-decker

BOSTON — A father of four died Thursday after falling from scaffolding while working on a triple-decker in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

The man, who was in his late 40s, was working between the second and third floors of the home on Weld Hill Street near Hyde Park Avenue when he fell to the ground shortly before 3 p.m., Boston fire officials said.

His brother-in-law, Jose Espinoza, said the loss has left the family devastated.

“I live a long time with him. He’s like my father,” Espinoza said.

Espinoza said he lived with the man for about 17 years and described him as a hardworking person who dedicated himself to his family.

“He work every day. He was good people. He had a family, work for family,” Espinoza said.

Boston Fire said technical rescue companies were called to the scene to assist after the fall.

“Unfortunately, once we have someone deceased, it becomes a slow, methodical process to make sure they’re safely removed,” District Fire Chief Eric Vinitsky said.

Vinitsky also noted that it was very windy at the scene Thursday, but said he was not there when the accident happened and could not say whether the weather played a role.

“It’s definitely windy,” Vinitsky said.

The cause of the deadly fall remains under investigation.

OSHA was called to the scene and will continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the worker’s death.

Espinoza said the man’s four children are now facing the sudden loss of their father.

“He was a good person. He had a family,” Espinoza said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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