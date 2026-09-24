Police: Person suffers life-threatening injuries after fall from scaffolding in Boston

BOSTON — A person was taken to the hospital on Thursday after falling from scaffolding, Boston police announced.

Police say that around 2:45 PM, officers were dispatched to the area of Weld Hill Street and Hyde Park Ave for an unknown EMS incident. Initial information shows that the person had fallen from scaffolding.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and no further details were provided.

Police are investigating the scene. Boston 25 will update you with the latest once available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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