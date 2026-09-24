Brockton man killed in fiery tractor-trailer crash in southeastern Massachusetts

EASTON, Mass. — A 34-year-old Brockton man was identified as the person killed in a tractor-trailer crash in Easton Wednesday night, according to the Bristol County District Attorney.

Authorities said Danidelson Monteiro was the only person in the work van that caught on fire after colliding with a tractor-trailer on Turnpike Street in Easton.

Police said they responded to the area shortly before 7 p.m. for a reported fiery crash.

Monteiro was pronounced dead on scene.

Officers said the tractor-trailer driver suffered minor injuries.

Authorities did not provide any additional information.

The crash is under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit and Easton police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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