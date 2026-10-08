FALMOUTH, Mass. — A proposed substation in Falmouth is facing pushback from neighbors who say it would be built just feet from their homes.

Eversource says the project is needed to make power more reliable on the Upper Cape, but residents are questioning why the location on Sam Turner Road was chosen.

For the residents, it’s not just a utility project; it’s something they say they’ll see and hear every day.

For Ben Tummino, who dreamt of owning a home in Falmouth, and spent his life savings to do so two years ago, he says this substation will put a wrench in things.

“It kind of ruins the dream a little bit. Our son’s nursery faces that station so that will be his view from his bedroom,” Tummino said.

Eversource wants to replace the existing Falmouth tap switching station with a new transmission and distribution substation in the same location.

Falmouth residents fight proposed Eversource substation planned feet from homes

The company says it’s needed to reduce the risk of significant outages and strengthen the local electric system.

Though, neighbors say Eversource owns more than 12 acres on that plot, and the proposed substation, would take up 2.6 acres on the corner closest to their homes.

For Rory McCann, who is just feet from the site, he says on the other side of that property is a gated community and golf course.

“Eversource is a huge company and they’ve been making record profits and when we have spoken with them, they’re throwing things around like ‘it costs too much money, it’s too expensive to do this’ but we’re a working class community and for them to crutch money up against us and put this at our literal doorsteps for many of us here, that’s the biggest thing I’m upset about,” McCann explained.

Residents say they’d like Eversource to consider other options, including town-owned land they say the town has offered to discuss.

The town of Falmouth did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Though, at the bare minimum, Craig Lockwood says they’d at least like the project pushed back, and the tree line kept intact.

“It’s frustrating when there’s other options they refuse to go with,” Lockwood said.

In a statement, Eversource wrote, “Cost was not the only consideration in our review of the alternatives suggested by residents. Our evaluations found that those alternatives would require additional construction, create new or increased environmental impacts to other neighbors and delay needed reliability improvements. We understand residents’ concerns about proximity to their homes and continue to evaluate refinements to the proposed design that could reduce neighborhood impacts.”

Neighbors say they aren’t against improving the electric system; they just want to know why this location has to bear the burden.

“Just speaking for myself, my house is one of the lower priced homes in the town, as a lot of these homes are being in this area, and that will drop even further and then what we do then?” Lockwood questioned.

Eversource says they have evaluated the other options raised by residents and will continue addressing the issues through the public process, as the project is currently under review by the Energy Facilities Siting Board.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group