Falmouth police officer faces new charges amid previous domestic allegations, paid leave

SANDWICH, MASS. — A Falmouth police officer is now on administrative leave after an alleged domestic dispute in Wareham back in October, but Boston 25 News has learned Officer Kevin Frye is now facing new charges for a separate incident involving that same alleged victim.

The new report states that Officer Frye now faces harassment and intimidation of a witness charges.

Frye pleaded not guilty at Barnstable District Court on Tuesday and avoided Boston 25 cameras.

Back in October, the same alleged victim was granted an emergency restraining order against Frye, but a new Sandwich police report states that since that order expired, she’s received missed calls from officer Frye almost every day.

The report states that Frye has repeatedly texted and called the alleged victim in an effort to see her again since a domestic dispute between the two back in October.

The woman says phone calls have increased over the past week and showed officers texts where she says “Stop texting me. Again,” in which Frye continued to reply with messages like “you know I am obsessed with you.”

A new restraining order was granted to the woman and served to Frye during his booking process.

The woman says Officer Frye has also alluded that she did not need to show up to her court date this week regarding charges against him for the domestic dispute reported at Stephen’s Lounge in Wareham back on Oct.13.

She says Frye’s father has also attempted to reach her recently, which she detailed as unusual.

Frye’s previous charges included domestic assault and battery and threatening to commit a crime.

In this separate incident, he is facing charges that include harassment and intimidation of a witness.

Falmouth Police told Boston 25 they’re aware of Officer Frye’s recent arrest on Monday and say he remains on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of their internal affairs investigation.

Boston 25 has reached out to Officer Frye various times for a response to these allegations.

The new report states Frye’s LTC has been suspended.

Frye is scheduled for a bench trial Wednesday morning at Wareham District Court for the October incident. As for this new case, a pretrial hearing is set for Jan. 21.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

