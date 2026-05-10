Fallen Trooper Kevin Trainor to be laid to rest this week in Salem

SALEM, Mass. — Fallen Massachusetts State Trooper Kevin Trainor will be laid to rest this week in Salem, where he grew up.

Memorial services for Trainor will mark one week since he was killed while responding to a wrong-way driver on Route 1 in Lynnfield.

Thousands of people including local and state police officers are expected to be in Salem Wednesday to pay their respects.

“I think why the funeral will be so big and the streets will be lined is because people recognize that this man made the ultimate sacrifice for all of us,” Pastor Robert Murray of Mary, Queen of the Apostles Parish in Salem said.

Pastor Murray will lead the funeral mass for family, friends, and law enforcement to attend.

The mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. James Church on Federal Street.

Members of the public wishing to pay their respects as part of the funeral processional are asked to line Boston Street, west of Bridge Street toward Peabody.

People should start lining up at 9:45 a.m.

“That’s a great way to honor Trooper Trainor,” Murray said. “I also think it’s such a great showing of public support in a time like this.”

A rifle salute and helicopter flyover will also be part of the ceremonies.

Road closures surrounding St. James Church will start at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Trainor is survived by a large family including his mother Barbara, his fiancé, and his four siblings.

“My heart goes out to, of course, Barbara, and all of her family,” Murray said. “I also think the show of support of anonymous people dropping off flowers and people who are planning to line the processional route is a wonderful example of our understanding of how important the role of law enforcement is in the community.”

Trainor graduated from Salem State University in 2019 after attending Salem High School and graduating in 2013.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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