Fall River police release bodycam video after 2 officers shot, suspect killed

FALL RIVER, Mass. — The Fall River Police Department released the bodycam video from the deadly officer-involved shooting in February.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Nigel Vaughn from Fall River, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials, Fall River police responded at approximately 12:13 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 8, to Linden Street for a report of a black man in possession of a firearm in a vehicle outside.

When police arrived on scene, they encountered Vaughn, who was outside in a dark-colored SUV.

Officers said it was the second time in approximately an hour that they had received a call regarding him.

Vaughn had allegedly been asked to leave a gas station for alleged erratic driving.

During a pat-down, the suspect began to resist arrest, which resulted in a physical struggle with officers.

He then attempted to run and allegedly took out a firearm.

Police said while on the ground, Vaughn allegedly began firing at police, striking an officer in the elbow and another in the stomach.

Officers fired back at the suspect.

Vaughn later died from his injuries.

Police said he had a Glock firearm with an aftermarket modification known as a switch. The modification allowed Vaughn to discharge multiple rounds automatically with a single trigger.

According to officers, investigators found that he was a convicted felon and was illegally possessing a firearm.

The department said Vaughn’s discharging of his weapon at officers “constituted an immediate threat of death or serious bodily injury toward our officers,” and the officers were justified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group