Officer‑involved shooting in Fall River leaves two officers injured, suspect dead

FALL RIVER, MASS. — An investigation is underway this morning following an officer-involved shooting in Fall River.

The suspect, 40-year-old Nigel Vaughn from Fall River, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials, Fall River police responded at approximately 12:13 a.m. to 309 Linden Street as a result of a 911 call that indicated a black male possessed a firearm in a vehicle outside of that address.

When police arrived on scene, they encountered the suspect who was outside of the address in a dark colored SUV. Due to the nature of the call, officers performed a pat frisk of the suspect.

During that process, the suspect began to allegedly resist which resulted in a physical struggle with the officers.

During the physical struggle, the suspect allegedly produced a firearm.

While on the ground, he then began allegedly firing at police, striking one officer in the elbow and a second officer in the abdomen striking his bullet resistant vest.

Officers on scene then returned fire striking the suspect, shortly after rendering aid to him.

A Glock firearm with an aftermarket modification known a switch was located next to the suspect.

Officials say the suspect was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased shortly after his arrival.

The two injured officers and the third officer who returned fire were all transported for treatment with non-life threateing injuries. They were all discharged.

Massachusetts State Police said at the request of officials, they made several patrols available to respond to calls for service in the city.

Troopers assigned to the State Police Detective Unit within the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office and the Crime Scene Services Section responded to the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

