Mass. futurecast: Up to 6 inches of rain? Timeline shows when heaviest downpours hit

DEDHAM, Mass. — Boston 25 Meteorologists have issued a Weather Alert for Friday as heavy rain, thunderstorms, and localized flooding threaten parts of Massachusetts.

The greatest concern is in southeastern Massachusetts, where 2 to 4 inches of rain could fall, with isolated amounts potentially reaching 6 inches depending on where the heaviest downpours develop, Chief Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her Thursday forecast.

Those areas are under a flood watch through Saturday morning, Meteorologist Vicki Graf noted in a post on X.

FLOOD WATCH in effect across parts of southeastern MA and RI late tonight through Saturday morning. Heavy rain 2-4" possible, with higher totals in isolated areas. pic.twitter.com/2lX2j6RkCD — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) November 5, 2026

Closer to Boston, 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected. Rainfall totals will decrease north and west of the city, but substantial rain is still possible.

When will the heaviest rain hit Massachusetts?

Isolated downpours are possible early Friday morning, but conditions are expected to deteriorate as the day progresses.

The heaviest and most widespread rain is expected from midday through Friday evening, meaning both lunchtime travel and the evening commute could be especially messy.

Some of the heavier downpours could also contain embedded thunderstorms.

Rain will continue into early Saturday morning before gradually tapering.

Where is the greatest flooding risk?

Southeastern Massachusetts faces the greatest risk for localized flooding and could see some of the highest rainfall totals.

One major concern is fallen leaves blocking storm drains. Residents are encouraged to clear leaves and debris from storm drains near their homes and streets before the heaviest rain arrives so water has a place to drain.

How much rain could Massachusetts get?

Southeastern Massachusetts: 2 to 4 inches, with isolated totals potentially approaching 6 inches

Boston area: 1 to 2 inches

North and west of Boston: Lower totals, but still a substantial soaking

Exactly where the highest totals occur will depend on the track and intensity of individual downpours.

What does the weekend forecast look like?

Much of Saturday is expected to be dry but cloudy, with temperatures reaching the 60s.

Another round of rain is expected Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Conditions should improve Sunday as skies clear, but cooler air will move into the region. High temperatures are expected to fall back into the 50s beginning Sunday.

Residents should stay weather-aware Friday, particularly during periods of heavy rain and while traveling through flood-prone areas.

Visit the Boston 25 Weather page for forecast updates.

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