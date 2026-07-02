Fairhaven man arraigned on murder charges in connection with Mattapoisett shooting

WAREHAM, Mass. — A man has been arraigned in Wareham District Court in connection with a fatal shooting in Mattapoisett on Tuesday; Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz and Mattapoisett Police Chief Jason King have announced.

33-year-old Nicholas Bottella of Fairhaven pleaded not guilty to one count each of First-Degree Murder, Discharge of a Firearm, Carrying a Firearm without a License, Possession of Ammunition without a Firearm Identification Card, Carrying a Loaded Firearm, Trespass, Failure to Stop for Police, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Speeding, Failure to Stop/Yield, and a Marked Lanes Violation.

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon around 3 PM when officers recieved reports of a shooting near a residence on Harbor Beach. Once there, crews found 57-year-old James Rizza suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in his driveway. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:40 PM.

A witness who made the initial report of the shooting told police that they saw a red vehicle involved in the incident. Officers at a nearby intersection saw a red sedan that matched the description given and attempted a traffic stop. The driver, later identified as Bottella, refused to stop and led police on a chase. He was eventually taken into custody.

Bottella is scheduled to next appear in court on July 31 for a probable cause hearing

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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