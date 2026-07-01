Suspect taken into custody after shooting near Mattapoisett beach, police say

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. — A suspect was taken into custody after police responded to reports of a shooting near a Mattapoisett beach on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

It happened around 3:07 p.m. when police received a call for shots fired near Habor Beach.

After a pursuit into the town of Marion, the suspect was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing with the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group