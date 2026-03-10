FAA briefly grounds all JetBlue flights after a request from the airline

BOSTON — The Federal Aviation Administration briefly grounded all JetBlue flights early Tuesday due to a request from the airline, the agency said in a notice posted to its website.

The ground stop was lifted about 40 minutes after it was imposed.

“A brief system outage has been resolved, and we have resumed operations,” the airline said in a statement. JetBlue did not provide further information.

There are currently no JetBlue delays in Boston.

About 20 JetBlue flights were in the air when the ground stop was issued.

This disruption is not expected to affect passengers today, but it comes at a time when airports nationwide are already experiencing TSA staffing shortages due to the current DHS shutdown.

Funding lapsed last month, and TSA workers are set to miss their first paycheck this week.

The airline, which was founded more than 25 years ago, has its headquarters in New York City and its flagship terminal at the city’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

JetBlue also has a large hub at Logan Airport.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

