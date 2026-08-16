2 people seriously injured in multi-car crash in Canton

CANTON, Mass. — Two people were seriously injured in a multi-car crash this morning in Canton.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash on I-95 northbound at Exit 25 in Canton.

According to Norwood Firefighters Local 1631, due to the severity of the injuries, a MedFlight was requested and a victim was transported after extrication from the vehicle.

Another critically injured patient was transported by Canton Paramedics directly to a Boston trauma center, while Sharon parademics transported a patient to a local trauma center.

The Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, Crime Scene Services and the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are responding to the scene.

All travel lanes are temporarily closed, and traffic is being diverted off of Exit 23.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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