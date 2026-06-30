Extreme heat watch in effect from Wednesday until Saturday

BOSTON — An extreme heat watch has been issued for most of New England from Wednesday until Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued the watch for Franklin County, Worcester County, Middlesex County, Essex County, Hampshire County, Hampden County, Norfolk County, Suffolk County, Bristol County, and Plymouth County.

The National Weather Service said dangerously hot conditions are expected with heat index values up to 111 degrees.

Intense heat expected Wednesday through Independence Day! Daytime highs will be well into the 90s, some likely breaking 100 both Thursday & Friday! The combination of hot temps & high humidity will drive the Heat Index to 110...drink plenty of water and limit outdoor activities.… pic.twitter.com/zwZ9ozsnRI — David J Bagley-Meteorologist ⚡️ (@DavidBagleyWX) June 29, 2026

Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events.

New Englanders are advised drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

It’s important to not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles as car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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