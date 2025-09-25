‘Extreme’ flooding prompts closure of busy Massachusetts highway

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Part of a busy Massachusetts highway was closed on Thursday morning due to “extreme” flooding caused by heavy rain, officials said.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced the temporary closure of Exit 4 on Route 24 southbound in Fall River.

“Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes and avoid the area if possible,” MassDOT warned.

A flash flood watch was issued for Bristol and Plymouth counties through 12:45 p.m. due to the risk of downpours and thunderstorms.

Areas including Wareham, up to the Boylston Street area of Boston, were also seeing flooding due to the severe storm system.

Gray skies and a few showers will linger through sunrise Friday before clouds gradually break.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

