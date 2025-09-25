Flash flood warning issued for parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a flash flood warning in our area.

This alert is in effect for Bristol and Plymouth counties in Massachusetts until 12:30 p.m.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Bedford, Fall River, Dartmouth, Marion, Middleborough, Wareham, Fairhaven, Westport, Lakeville, Acushnet, Freetown, Mattapoisett, and Rochester, according to Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear and the National Weather Service.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 9/25 12:30PM. Travel will be dangerous in this spot and should be avoided for safety reasons until flooding subsides. Stay with @Boston25 for the latest. pic.twitter.com/9rWMKxVmX9 — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) September 25, 2025

The NWS said thunderstorms are expected to lead to flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the NWS warned.

Spear said in her latest forecast that 1 to 2 inches of rainfall with localized totals of 3 to 4 inches is likely.

Flash Flood Warning in RI & parts of southeastern MA where 1-2" of rain per hour is falling. pic.twitter.com/HEsiChyosB — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) September 25, 2025

Parts of Rhode Island are also under a flash flood warning until 11:45 a.m.

Aviso de Inundación Repentina incluye Fall River MA, Somerset MA, Tiverton RI hasta las 11:45 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/AnPXuvlubP — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 25, 2025

WATCH THE FORECAST | INTERACTIVE RADAR | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow our Boston 25 Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Kevin Lemanowicz | Shiri Spear | Tucker Antico | Vicki Graf

Stay Informed:

Utilize MEMA’s real-time power outage viewer to stay informed about current power outages in your community and region, and across the state, including information from utility companies about restoration times.

Utilize MEMA’s live weather radar and forecasting tools.

MassDOT | MBTA | Logan Airport | Amtrak

Online Resources:

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency - on Facebook and Twitter

Mass211

Federal Emergency Management Agency

National Weather Service/Boston

National Weather Service/Albany, NY

©2025 Cox Media Group