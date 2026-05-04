‘Extra traffic:’ Transit officials encourage public transportation ahead of World Cup matches

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Transportation officials are preparing for the World Cup crowds as thousands of fans are expected to make their way into Foxborough. Some fans will drive, bus and Uber in and MBTA officials say they are ready.

“We experienced that with the friendly match that happened last month, that was kind of a test run. We could see the extra traffic that happened then and again the experience that people had going to that game again is taking the train down, game day train was the easiest way in and out of the stadium,” said MassDOT’s Undersecretary of Transportation and State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

A new express bus service will run in more than 20 pickup locations, like Logan Airport and Providence, but it won’t come cheap. Train tickets vary around $80, bus rides up to $95, as officials push people away from driving. Ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft will also be allowed.

“If you’re on a bus, you’re going to get priority service when it’s needed at most. We’re working on timing with all of those buses so they’re all coming in general cue and when they’re in that bus lane will be broken down so it will be opened up to general traffic again but absolutely, we’re prioritizing buses and that traffic as you get to the stadium,” said Gulliver.

Fans should know vehicles without a parking pass won’t be permitted at Gillette to reduce congestion.

If you are driving, expect a change in traffic patterns around Route 1 and major highways. Grabbing those parking passes now will save you a headache later.

“This is a big international event so there’s a lot of other space that’s needed beyond what’s typical for a concert or for a playoff game or for a regular,” said Gulliver. “For the fans who are not going to the game. Do not go to stadium.”

Fans should lookout for added signages as you head to the stadium. Gates will open three hours before kickoff, so heading out early is your best bet. Keep in mind the stadium will also be cashless and bag policies and security screenings will be tight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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