Traveling on roads near Foxborough, Gillette Stadium today? ‘Plan ahead,’ MassDOT warns

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is advising members of the public to plan ahead and expect potential traffic delays in the vicinity of Foxborough and Gillette Stadium ahead of Thursday’s “Road to 26″ Brazil vs. France international friendly match, which kicks off at 4 p.m.

Motorists and public transportation users are encouraged to check real-time travel conditions and transit schedules before heading out by visiting:

Expected traffic impacts

“Ahead of the Brazil versus France friendly match on March 26, we’re expecting increased traffic volumes on roadways approaching Foxborough, including Route 1, I-95, and I-495,” said Undersecretary and State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

“For fans, visitors, commuters, and anyone else traveling through the area on matchday, we encourage everyone to drive safely, avoid distractions, plan ahead, and allow for extra time.”

Traffic management and safety measures

To help support safe and efficient travel before and after the match, MassDOT will implement the following measures:

Route 1 contraflow lane deployment between the Route 1 interchange and I-95/I-495 to help reduce congestion

Suspension of non-emergency maintenance work in the Foxborough area on Thursday night, March 26

Public transportation options

Fans planning to attend the match using public transit are encouraged to visit https://www.mbta.com/Gillette for ticketing and schedule details.

The MBTA will operate four event trains between South Station in Boston and Gillette/Foxboro Stadium for the match. Additional information on MBTA service is available on the MBTA website.

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