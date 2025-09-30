Expert tips to boost energy and productivity this fall

MASS. — As the fall season begins, experts suggest that a few simple changes can help boost energy and productivity at work, combating the common ‘end-of-summer slump.’

This period, often marked by a dip in focus and drive, can leave individuals feeling drained and distracted as they transition back to busy schedules filled with work, school, sports, and deadlines.

Forbes suggests that sticking to a consistent daily routine can create a sense of control, while Indeed emphasizes the importance of reducing distractions to boost productivity.

One effective strategy is the 20-second rule, which involves making productive habits 20 seconds easier to start and distractions 20 seconds harder.

This can be achieved by logging out of social apps and keeping the task list visible on the screen.

Task hopping, or rotating between a thinking task and a physical or simple one, is another method to maintain mental engagement without losing momentum.

Taking a daily ‘curiosity break’ for 10 minutes to learn something new, such as creating a podcast or acquiring a new skill, can also provide a mental boost.

Tracking completed tasks, rather than just focusing on what needs to be done, can increase motivation. Adding a sticky note or digital check mark each time a task is finished helps visualize progress.

Experts also highlight the importance of what happens after work. Regular exercise, healthy meals, and sufficient sleep are crucial for maintaining energy and motivation throughout the day.

